Iraq Oil Exports Rise to $8.5bn in February

2022/03/02 | 15:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 92,790,173 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.314 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.203 million bpd exported in January.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,314,828 barrels, while […]

