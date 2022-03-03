Iraq cracks down on protesters in Basra

2022/03/03 | 18:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Security Forces yesterday dispersed scores of protesters who called for jobs in government ministries, Anadolu reported.

The protesters, who are university graduates from the oil departments, called for job placements in government offices.

According to Anadolu, the protesters closed the main highway between the southern city of Basra and the capital Baghdad and burnt tyres.

Eyewitnesses told the news wire that the security forces fired live bullets in the air and used their batons to disperse the crowds before clearing and reopening the highway.

For more than a month, the central and southern Iraqi cities have witnessed continuous protests against the government recruitment policies.

