Audio: Mohammed Al-Daraji talks to CMEC about Iraq's Security

2022/03/04

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the UK's Conservative Middle East Council (CMEC).Almost 19 years after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, CMEC's Charlotte Leslie interviews senior Iraqi official Mr Mohammed al-Daraji about the necessity of maintaining security in Iraq.Mr Al-Daraji - the President of the country's National Defence Industries Commission, effectively Iraq's arms department - speaks candidly about […]

