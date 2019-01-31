عربي | كوردى
Trump slams US intelligence chiefs as 'passive and naive' on Iran
2019/01/31 | 00:15
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called US intelligence

chiefs "extremely passive and naive" on Iran and dismissed their

assessments of the threat posed by North Korea a day after they contradicted

his views during congressional testimony.Leaders of the US intelligence community told a Senate

committee on Tuesday that the nuclear threat from North Korea persists and that

Iran is not taking steps toward making a nuclear bomb, conclusions that

contrasted starkly with Trump's assessments of those countries."The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive

and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!" Trump,

whose has criticized US intelligence agencies starting even before he took

office, said in a Twitter post.Trump cited Iranian rocket launches and said that Tehran was

"coming very close to the edge.""Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"

Trump said.Trump last year pulled out of an international nuclear deal

with Iran put in place under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, saying

Tehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement, and

re-imposed sanctions. Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to restrictions on its

nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.The US intelligence officials told the Senate Intelligence

Committee that Iran was not developing nuclear weapons in violation of

agreement.Trump has challenged US intelligence agencies' findings in

the past, including casting doubt on their conclusion that Russia interfered in

the 2016 US election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda to help him win

the presidency.

