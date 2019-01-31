Trump slams US intelligence chiefs as 'passive and naive' on Iran

2019/01/31 | 00:15
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called US intelligence
chiefs "extremely passive and naive" on Iran and dismissed their
assessments of the threat posed by North Korea a day after they contradicted
his views during congressional testimony.Leaders of the US intelligence community told a Senate
committee on Tuesday that the nuclear threat from North Korea persists and that
Iran is not taking steps toward making a nuclear bomb, conclusions that
contrasted starkly with Trump's assessments of those countries."The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive
and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!" Trump,
whose has criticized US intelligence agencies starting even before he took
office, said in a Twitter post.Trump cited Iranian rocket launches and said that Tehran was
"coming very close to the edge.""Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"
Trump said.Trump last year pulled out of an international nuclear deal
with Iran put in place under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, saying
Tehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement, and
re-imposed sanctions. Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to restrictions on its
nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.The US intelligence officials told the Senate Intelligence
Committee that Iran was not developing nuclear weapons in violation of
agreement.Trump has challenged US intelligence agencies' findings in
the past, including casting doubt on their conclusion that Russia interfered in
the 2016 US election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda to help him win
the presidency.
