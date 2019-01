Trump slams US intelligence chiefs as 'passive and naive' on Iran

2019/01/31 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Donald Trump on Wednesday called US intelligencechiefs "extremely passive and naive" on Iran and dismissed theirassessments of the threat posed by North Korea a day after they contradictedhis views during congressional testimony.Leaders of the US intelligence community told a Senatecommittee on Tuesday that the nuclear threat from North Korea persists and thatIran is not taking steps toward making a nuclear bomb, conclusions thatcontrasted starkly with Trump's assessments of those countries."The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passiveand naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!" Trump,whose has criticized US intelligence agencies starting even before he tookoffice, said in a Twitter post.Trump cited Iranian rocket launches and said that Tehran was"coming very close to the edge.""Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!"Trump said.Trump last year pulled out of an international nuclear dealwith Iran put in place under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, sayingTehran was "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement, andre-imposed sanctions. Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to restrictions on itsnuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.The US intelligence officials told the Senate IntelligenceCommittee that Iran was not developing nuclear weapons in violation ofagreement.Trump has challenged US intelligence agencies' findings inthe past, including casting doubt on their conclusion that Russia interfered inthe 2016 US election with a campaign of hacking and propaganda to help him winthe presidency.