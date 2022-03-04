Iraq RSISX Index closes week over 1,000

2022/03/04 | 21:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 3rd March 2022).Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.The RSISX index ended the week at IQD1020 (+3.8%) / $901 (+3.8%) (weekly change) (+11.1% and +11.9% YTD change, respectively).The number of week traded […]

