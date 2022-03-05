2022/03/05 | 11:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi federal court accused of politicization Iraq's federal court ruled March 2 that the formation of the Anti-Corruption Committee formed by the Iraqi prime minister in mid-2020 is […]

