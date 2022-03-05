Syria participates in activities of Baghdad International Water Conference

2022/03/05 | 18:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Activities of the 2nd Baghdad International Water Conference started on Saturday in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, under the slogan “Water and Climate Changes”, with participation of Syrian delegations, headed by Minister of Water Resource, Tammam Raad and delegations from several Arab and foreign countries and organizations.

In a statement to SANA’s correspondent in Baghdad, Raad, stressed the importance of Syria’s participation in the conference, as the experts and consultants will hold talks in water and climate change fields.

He pointed out that the Syrian delegation will hold bilateral meetings with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources on means of enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two sides.

Raad added that the meetings will focus on steps to establish the joint research center, which will be with the participation of Syria, in coordination with the Iraqi side.

For his part, the Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Khaled Batal Najm stressed, during the opening of the conference on behalf of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, the need for countries to develop strategies for water security, calling for improving the management of water resources and their equitable sharing in a way that achieves sustainable development goals, stressing the importance of coordination between countries to manage crises and share damage.

Najm called for the importance of regional and international talks to solve climate, water and environment problems, support cooperation opportunities to manage the water sector, especially rivers and shared bodies of water.

The conference, which will last until March 7, aims to achieve sustainable development of water and coordination with neighbouring riparian states to reduce damage as a result of water scarcity, in addition to discussing climate changes and their impact on water resources and the global response in line with climate developments in the world.

Manar Salameh/Hala Zain