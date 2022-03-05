Iran takes part at Iraq Defense Exhibition in Baghdad

2022/03/05 | 23:24 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The International Security and Defense Exhibition kicked off on Wednesday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad with the participation of 68 weapon production companies from 13 different countries.

The exhibition, which will wrap up today (Saturday), showcases advanced equipment such as unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), rocket launchers, missiles, cannons, and different ground support equipment.

This is the fifth time the Islamic Republic of Iran is taking part in the event though it has showcased a small portion of its defense and military weapons capabilities.

In the land field, Iran has exhibited a variety of smart ammunition, UAV bombs, light and heavy weapons, as well as shoulder missiles launchers.

In the airfield, the Islamic Republic of Iran has displayed its AD-75 long-range defense systems, capable of hitting targets at a distance of 75 km and an altitude of 27 km and, capable of engaging with 6 targets simultaneously, medium-range AD-40 air defense system capable of hitting targets at a range of 40 km and altitude 18 km, AD-08 short-range air defense system with the ability to hit 4 targets within the range of 8 km and 6 km altitude, and cruise missiles capable of firing from the coast and sea and destroying targets in the range of 90 km and 35 km altitude.

Other military and defensive systems that could be seen in Iran's pavilion include an X-ray system loaded on fixed and mobile trucks used in the border, customs and sensitive places, types of detectors, comprehensive kits for identification of chemical agents and chemical pollution removal materials.

In addition, in the Iran Pavilion, secure communication systems and networks, radars in the air, sea and land areas that can be of military and non-military use, electronic warfare systems, communication and radar disruptors, anti-UAV systems, night binoculars, day binoculars, thermal, tracking and search cameras, gun cameras, as well as navigation and guidance systems for aircraft and helicopters were on display.

Mohammad Sahib al-Daraji, head of the Iraqi War Industries Board visited the Islamic Republic of Iran's pavilion and spent about 40 minutes talking with officials from the Iranian pavilion and Hassan Norouzpour, the Islamic Republic of Iran's military attaché in Baghdad.



The Iraqi and Iranian officials discussed bilateral military cooperation.

MNA