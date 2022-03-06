2022/03/06 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Robert Tollast and Mina Aldroubi, for The National.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's multibillion-dollar wheat import bill: how war in Ukraine affects the wider world The war in Ukraine, one of the world's major wheat producing regions, has […]

read more The War in Ukraine, and Iraq's Multibillion-Dollar Wheat Imports first appeared on Iraq Business News.