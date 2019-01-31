Korean delegation proposes implementing suspension train in Baghdad

2019/01/31 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A
Korean delegation headed by Vice Chairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group expressed
its deep appreciation of the measures taken by the Iraqi planning minister to
support investment and provide suitable conditions for foreign companies in Iraq to
operate.The
delegation also affirmed they are able, in cooperation with French companies, to
fund and implement a suspension railway in Baghdad.Iraqi
Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi received on Wednesday the Korean Vice
Chairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group and the delegation accompanying
him.For
his part, Dulaimi stressed that the suspension railway will be implemented in
a manner that does not affect the main roads.
