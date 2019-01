Korean delegation proposes implementing suspension train in Baghdad

2019/01/31 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Korean delegation headed by Vice Chairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group expressedits deep appreciation of the measures taken by the Iraqi planning minister tosupport investment and provide suitable conditions for foreign companies in Iraq tooperate.Thedelegation also affirmed they are able, in cooperation with French companies, tofund and implement a suspension railway in Baghdad.IraqiMinister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi received on Wednesday the Korean ViceChairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group and the delegation accompanyinghim.Forhis part, Dulaimi stressed that the suspension railway will be implemented ina manner that does not affect the main roads.