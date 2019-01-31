عربي | كوردى
Korean delegation proposes implementing suspension train in Baghdad
2019/01/31 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

A

Korean delegation headed by Vice Chairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group expressed

its deep appreciation of the measures taken by the Iraqi planning minister to

support investment and provide suitable conditions for foreign companies in Iraq to

operate.The

delegation also affirmed they are able, in cooperation with French companies, to

fund and implement a suspension railway in Baghdad.Iraqi

Minister of Planning Nouri al-Dulaimi received on Wednesday the Korean Vice

Chairman of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group and the delegation accompanying

him.For

his part, Dulaimi stressed that the suspension railway will be implemented in

a manner that does not affect the main roads.







