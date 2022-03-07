2022/03/07 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Market Review: "Oil and the Economy" The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, increased by 4.5%, and 8.8% for the year.Average daily […]

read more Tabaqchali, Market Review: Oil and the Iraqi Economy first appeared on Iraq Business News.