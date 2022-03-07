2022/03/07 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Belgium renews commitment to stabilization with new €1.4 million contribution The Government of Belgium has contributed an additional €1.4 million (US$ 1.6 million) to the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).The critical funding will support stabilization efforts implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) across Iraq's five governorates in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and […]

read more Belgium gives another $1.4m to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.