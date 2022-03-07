Belgium gives another $1.4m to Iraq


2022/03/07 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Belgium renews commitment to stabilization with new €1.4 million contribution The Government of Belgium has contributed an additional €1.4 million (US$ 1.6 million) to the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).

The critical funding will support stabilization efforts implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) across Iraq's five governorates in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and […]

