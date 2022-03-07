Jordan - Iraqi army bolsters defences along Syria borders

2022/03/07 | 11:12 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, March 6 (Petra) -- The Iraqi army Sunday said it is reinforcing its security forces along the Syria borders to prevent check terrorists and prevent them from illegally entering the country.An army official said the Iraq-Syria borders were reinforced with auxiliary forces to support the border troops on the frontiers.



He added that the forces are covering a 650 km long borderline.

