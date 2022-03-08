Iraq Achieves Highest Oil Revenue in 8 Years

2022/03/08 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced that the average daily exports and revenues generated from the export of crude oil for February 2022 are the highest in eight years.The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, said that the Ministry, despite the economic and security challenges, fluctuations in global oil markets and […]

