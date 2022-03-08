Kurdistan Region Economic Council discusses Economy

2022/03/08 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdistan Region Economic Council discusses economic situation, rearranging income The Kurdistan Region Economic Council on Saturday held a meeting led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.In the meeting, the Council discussed a report from the committee previously formed by the Council and tasked with overseeing the process […]

