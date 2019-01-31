عربي | كوردى
Halbousi demands equal rights for Iraqis, attracting competent expats
2019/01/31 | 01:25
Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi affirmed

on Wednesday the importance of attracting competent Iraqi expatriates who would

benefit the country in various fields.Halbousi called for providing free and decent life for

all Iraqi citizens and ensuring equal rights for them as well, in order to

ensure the return of the Iraqis to the homeland after years of migration. He

expressed hope to see Iraqis serve their country."Iraq is aimed at strengthening

openness to the Arab, regional and international surrounding in accordance with

common interests and respect for mutual sovereignty," Halbousi stated.







