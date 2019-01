Halbousi demands equal rights for Iraqis, attracting competent expats

2019/01/31 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi affirmedon Wednesday the importance of attracting competent Iraqi expatriates who wouldbenefit the country in various fields.Halbousi called for providing free and decent life forall Iraqi citizens and ensuring equal rights for them as well, in order toensure the return of the Iraqis to the homeland after years of migration. Heexpressed hope to see Iraqis serve their country."Iraq is aimed at strengtheningopenness to the Arab, regional and international surrounding in accordance withcommon interests and respect for mutual sovereignty," Halbousi stated.