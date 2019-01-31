Halbousi demands equal rights for Iraqis, attracting competent expats

2019/01/31 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi affirmed
on Wednesday the importance of attracting competent Iraqi expatriates who would
benefit the country in various fields.Halbousi called for providing free and decent life for
all Iraqi citizens and ensuring equal rights for them as well, in order to
ensure the return of the Iraqis to the homeland after years of migration. He
expressed hope to see Iraqis serve their country."Iraq is aimed at strengthening
openness to the Arab, regional and international surrounding in accordance with
common interests and respect for mutual sovereignty," Halbousi stated.
