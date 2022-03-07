Mal-illumination: The

2022/03/08 | 09:22 - Source: Iraq News

— BIOLOGICAL ENLIGHTENMENT IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES — A Must-See "Time-Lapse" Video (view below)

Light Regulates Your Brain Chemistry

Millions of people are "unwittingly" suffering from another little known pandemic that’s been sweeping the globe since the invention of the light bulb.

We are all light deficient and this deficiency may be the source of our physical and emotional problems.”

— Dr.



John Ott, Health and Light, 3,000,000+ copies sold

SURPRISE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obviously, the current pandemic is causing global upheaval on a scale never seen before and forcing unprecedented lifestyle change away from fresh air and sunshine and creating a perfect indoor storm called, "mal-illumination" — a term coined by photobiology pioneer, Dr.



John Ott to describe this indoor syndrome that's akin to malnutrition.Like malnutrition, mal-illumination causes deficiencies by depriving us of the sun’s vital ‘energetic nutrient’ wavelengths which enter one's body through the eyes and skin.Being stuck in “biological darkness” due to reduced time in natural light — that our genes are programmed to respond to — profoundly affects every body system.Every metabolic process, every enzyme reaction, muscular movements, the digestion of food, and the burning of fat are all biological processes that are augmented by sunlight energy.



A reduction of ‘natural light energy’ causes a slowdown in these processes that leads to decreased metabolism, reduced burning of fat, reduced vitality, and compromised immunity.Modern humans (in developed nations) do not spend enough time in balanced, "full-spectrum" sunlight that augments immunity and spend most time indoors under unhealthy, "limited-spectrum" light that adversely impacts immunity.



Most indoor lighting and devices such as video screens are actually detrimental to this light-loop.



They do not supply the correct wavelengths of light that are essential to naturally regulate brain chemistry and often have photobiotic qualities that tend to compromise immunity.Curiously, current good hygiene (for most people) has overlooked the essential requirement for daily, "light hygiene" required to regulate brain chemistry and circadian rhythms that control appetite, energy, mood, sleep, libido and other body-mind functions.



Ideally, everyone should properly regulate their daily exposure to light, managing the time spent inside and out to naturally enhance immunity and reduce the risk of disease.



Two noteworthy research references that help support the essential need for natural light for health and reduced risk of disease are: SUNLIGHT: Optimize Health and Immunity and National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health: Lighting in the Home and Health: A Systematic Review.If ever there was a health discovery, especially in the darkness of the times, that enhanced immunity and reduced the risk of disease it’s — natural light hygiene.



For those times when it’s not convenient to balance one's exposure to sunlight, Science of Light, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is pleased to introduce SOL PhotoVites™ for daily light hygiene, it's so simple.MAL-ILLUMINATION: don't be in the dark about light; one's health depends on it.

ken cederScience of Light+1 805-895-0788kc@scienceoflight.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

BIOLOGICAL ENLIGHTENMENT IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES

You just read:

News Provided By

March 07, 2022, 17:44 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?