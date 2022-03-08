Iraq’s Soleimanieh governor invites Iranians to invest in regional projects

2022/03/08 | 10:26 - Source: Iraq News

Hewal Aboubakr, who is visiting the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, told Tasnim News Agency his governorate also guarantees the security of investment and the original capital of investors.

“Iranian investors can move to invest, generate income and create jobs independently or with the cooperation of Iraqi investors,” he said.

Aboubakr added that several factors are significant in any international investment, including expansion of free trade zones.

He said this is what Iran has been doing along the border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region and hailed Tehran’s move to establish free trade zones in the Kurdish cities of Baneh and Marivan.

“Fortunately, Iran has set the stage for the establishment of free trade zones, exports of goods and ties with Iraq and we are happy about this and hope further grounds are ready in this regard with the cooperation of the joint chamber of commerce of the two sides,” he said.

The Iraqi Kurdish official stressed that 264 major economic, investment and development projects are underway in Iraq’s Soleimanieh and that Iranian investors can participate in these projects.