Iraq Improves Ranking in Corruption Perceptions Index

2022/03/09 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Transparency International has said that Iraq's ranking has risen slightly in its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2021.From a total of 180 countries, Iraq came in at number 157; the previous year's position was 160th out of 180 countries.This result puts it on equal ranking with Honduras and Zimbabwe.[…]

