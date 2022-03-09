2022/03/09 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday attended and supervised the Industrial Forum for Developing Market and Job Opportunities in Erbil.In his remarks to the Forum, Prime Minister Barzani noted that development in the Kurdistan Region was to the benefit of all of Iraq, and asked Iraqi politicians not to create obstacles to the […]

read more KRG PM Barzani attends Industrial Forum in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.