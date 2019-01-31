عربي | كوردى
Jordan wins $40m deal to Furnish Projects in Baghdad
2019/01/31 | 08:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.

The Jordan Furniture Exporters and Manufacturers Association (JFEMA) has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding to carry out furnishing and interior works projects in Iraq, with an estimated total value of $40 million.

According to the Jordan Times, the work will include a project to furnish the largest commercial mall in Baghdad, as well as the capital’s largest hotel and residential apartment projects.

(Source: Jordan Times)











