Jordan, Iraq discuss economic challenges amid world crises

9 (Petra)- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kazemi and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali on Wednesday, discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and enhance joint and regional integration and coordination, especially with regard to food security, means to face the hike on on food prices globally and other current economic challenges, in light of international crises.Speaking at his meeting in Baghdad with Shamali and the accompanying delegation, Kazemi stressed the 'deep-rooted, historic' Jordanian-Iraqi ties and ways to develop bilateral cooperation, in a way that enhances the two peoples' interests for prosperity and stability.According to a statement issued by Ministry of Industry, Kazemi asked Shamali to convey his greetings to Prime Minister Dr.



Bishr Khasawneh and assurances on the importance of moving forward with efforts to strengthen joint cooperation in various fields.Shamali, for his part, conveyed Khasawneh's greetings to Iraqi premier and Jordan's keenness, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, to increase level of bilateral cooperation with Iraq in all fields to serve common interests and 'optimally' benefit from the available opportunities and the agreements signed between the two countries.Shamali also said outcomes of the tripartite summits that brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Iraqi Prime Minister Dr.



Mustafa Kazemi, gave an incentive to build 'effective' economic partnerships that serve common interests.In addition, Shamali stressed the importance of the cooperation projects that Jordan and Iraq are implementing, especially in the trade.



energy, investment, and transport fields.Shamali's current visit to Iraq comes as part of the two countries' efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in various economic fields, the statement added.

