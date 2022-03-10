Iraq to provide Loans to Import Sprinklers

2022/03/10 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet held its regular meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.After discussions, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide sufficient liquidity to provide loans to farmers to import sprinkler irrigation systems.The systems may be pivot or fixed types, and must be bought […]

