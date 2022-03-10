Iraq to Temporarily Suspend Protectionist Measures

2022/03/10 | 05:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq will suspend customs duties on basic commodities such as foodstuffs, construction materials and essential consumables for a period of two months.In response to the increasing prices of various commodities, Iraq will also suspend the import ban on some goods, including foodstuffs, consumables, and medicines.The ban was in place to […]

