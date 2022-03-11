Contract for Extension of Primary School in Salahadin

2022/03/11 | 21:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Bab Al Karama for General Contracting Ltd.has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "provision of renovation and extension of Al Lateef primary school in Al Bohishma, Yathrib sub-district, Balad district, Salah al Din Governorate." The contract is valued at $49,087.(Source: UNGM)

