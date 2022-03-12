Iraq to host new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia

2022/03/12 | 23:00 - Source: Iraq News



Photograph: Iranian Foreign Ministry/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/ShutterstockIraq’s foreign minister Fuad Hussein, seen here with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran in December, says his country will host talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



Photograph: Iranian Foreign Ministry/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/ShutterstockIraq will host another round of talks between regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry in Baghdad said on Saturday, without giving further details.The Iraqi foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, revealed the development during remarks at a diplomatic forum in Antalya on Turkey’s southern coast cited by local media.



