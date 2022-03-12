North America Holds Major Market Share in Global Flow Wrap Machines Industry

2022/03/13 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq News

2021 - 2028 Global Flow Wrap Machines Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Wrap Machines Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Soap & Detergent), and By GeographyThe Global Flow Wrap Machines Market is accounted for $2,868.51 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,903.65 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



Flow wrapping is also referred to as crimp-seal wrapping, pillow pouch wrapping, fin seal wrapping and horizontal wrapping.



Flow wrap machine is a fully automatic machine capable of packing various shapes namely cubical, cylindrical and others.



In flow wrapping, a product having any shape and size can be wrapped effectively and in a printed or a clear PP (poly propylene) film.



The end point is a flexible and a resilient package which has crimped seals and a non-lap kind of seal at the bottom.



The film is tightly wrapped around the product in order to avoid chances of spill as well as reducing the shifting of the product within the packaging.



Flow wrap machines are used for the purpose of clean and efficient film wrapping of products.



There are two types of orientations of flow wrapping machines, depending upon the commodity to be wrapped or the end product usage, namely, vertical and horizontal wrapping.



The pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing use of flow wrap machines in the pharmaceutical industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing production of food and beverages in the region.



