Mashareea Al-Taqa wins another Housing Contract with UN


Mashareea Al-Taqa wins another Housing Contract with UN
2022/03/13 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of 11 core housing units in Baaj district, (Tel Uzair complex), Ninewa Governorate." The contract is valued at $188,710.20.

(Source: UNGM)

read more Mashareea Al-Taqa wins another Housing Contract with UN first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links