Mashareea Al-Taqa wins another Housing Contract with UN

2022/03/13 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of 11 core housing units in Baaj district, (Tel Uzair complex), Ninewa Governorate." The contract is valued at $188,710.20.(Source: UNGM)

