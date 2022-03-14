WFP launches Solar Energy Solution at University of Sulaymaniyah

2022/03/14 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP launches solar energy solution for youth project with University of Sulaymaniyah The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has helped provide a new solar power system for the Career Development Centre at the University of Sulaymaniyah.The solar energy provided now effectively meets the electricity gap during power cuts or shortages, enabling seamless support […]

