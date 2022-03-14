2022/03/14 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile attack early on Sunday near the US consulate in Erbil.Among the buildings damaged were the offices of the Kurdistan24 news agency.No injuries were reported, which Iran said was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two […]

read more Iran claims responsibility for Missile Attack in Erbil first appeared on Iraq Business News.