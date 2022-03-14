Methanol Institute Welcomes Silent-Power AG as Association's Newest Member Company

2022/03/14 | 16:04 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Silent- Power AG as a new member to the association.



Silent-Power is an innovative Swiss SMC focusing on the introduction of a CO2 neutral energy economy based on emission-free green or synthetic Methanol.Silent-Power develops power plants, outdoor heaters, and mobile energy solutions, as well as further innovative machines operating on synthetic methanol.Silent-Power's ECONIMO product line consists of small and midsize Combined Heat & Power (CHP) solutions based on proven gas turbine technology, operated on methanol, that can supply electrical as well as heating energy, close to consumers, ecofriendly, and usable for grid stabilization as well as power independency.



Furthermore, Silent-Power is also converting warm air heaters to methanol and has developed a new radiant heater that runs entirely on methanol.Silent-Power AG was founded in 2002 and then devoted itself entirely to research and development.



The company has now been operational since 2020 and is continuously working on the market launch of small power plants, heat generators and other thermal devices.



We are constantly developing our product lines and are convinced that we will start a new era, with methanol being an important cornerstone.“We are very pleased to be part of the Methanol Institute and to have a strong international partner at our side.



With Silent-Power’s new technologies and CO2-neutral solutions, we want to further strengthen and advance methanol and its broad application areas worldwide,” said Carsten Eisenkrämer, CEO Silent-Power AG.Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan noted that “MI is very happy to welcome Silent-Power AG as our newest member.



Silent Power's synthetic methanol power, heat and mobile energy solutions are an important demonstration of methanol's ability to be a key component of the green economy."About the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

