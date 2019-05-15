Iraq: UNHCR Iraq Protection Update - February 2019

2019/05/15 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
Highlights
Approximately 1,300 families across Iraq departed from camps and 1,100 families arrived in camps in February 2019.
Eight camps were closed in February resulting in secondary displacement and premature returns.
Families with perceived affiliation with extremists continue to face collective punishment in the form of restrictions on their freedom of movement, denial of return, and refusal of civil documentation.
UNHCR and partners supported government’s mobile missions to issue marriage and birth certificates to IDPs in East Mosul camps, and assisted 593 IDPs in obtaining civil documentation.
Security Incidents
Security incidents and military operations were reported throughout the month in Ninewa, Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, and Salah-Al-Din Governorates.
In Anbar Governorate, multiple incidents were reported where extremists abducted and killed people who were collecting truffles in the deserts of Haditha, Rutba and Rawa. Collecting truffles has been a main source of income for some returnees due to lack of livelihood opportunities. In Diyala Governorate, several attacks driven by a mix of extremist activities, sectarian violence and local disputes were reported. Insurgent cells launched attacks in the northern areas around Khanaqin and Lake Hamrin, targeting civilians and security forces in an ongoing effort to undermine the security situation. In Ninewa Governorate, on 16 February, alleged extremists infiltrated a village in Qayyarah Sub-District in Mosul late at night and shot and killed a female resident who was allegedly acting as an informant for the security forces. On 20 February, also in Qayyarah, unidentified gunmen believed to be extremists raided an Iraqi Army checkpoint located on the main road, killing two Iraqi soldiers. Such incidents, together with the intensive security measures undertaken by security forces, continue to deter IDPs from returning to their areas of origin.
Departures from and Arrivals in Camps
Based on data provided by the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, 1,314 families departed camps across Iraq during February, while 1,142 families arrived in camps. Of these, 931 families were in secondary displacement.
