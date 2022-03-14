The Gold-Standard certification Program for Increased Organizational efficiency is celebrating its 5th anniversary

2022/03/15 | 00:08 - Source: Iraq News

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) recently underscored the CERTIFIED LEAN PROJECT MANAGER® certification as one of its oldest and most respected project management programs.



The certified Project Manager program builds self-confidence by teaching the principles of agility and lean objectives.



It also prepares Project Managers to take roles as organizational leaders who plan, procure, and execute a wide variety of projects in the domain of business and engineering.Project Managers serve as client representatives, and are ultimately responsible for determining and implementing solutions that meet the needs of organizational stakeholders.



IBQMI® is a U.S.



Government contractor, and sets global training and certification standards while providing a full spectrum of easily accessible online certifications for professionals worldwide."The CERTIFIED LEAN PROJECT MANAGER® was one of the first and most important certifications on the market,” said Melissa Hayes, Workforce Development/HR.



“Because it combines techniques that teach managers fluency in lean, traditional project management.



With this certification, you'll have a solid understanding of crafting and leading projects that use proven techniques to help ensure organizational efficiency and overall growth.



It’s really a backbone certification for any competent project manager because it helps managers visualize how to reduce operational costs.



This is why the program continues to be a popular choice for businesses and organizations everywhere, and is absolutely necessary for those who want to round out their CV and increase their overall productivity skills.”IBQMI® Project Managers maintain a continual awareness of ongoing projects, providing a steady leadership presence to help accelerate goals and objectives from beginning to implementation, and beyond.



Executive personnel regularly cite the Project Manager certification as an advantaged, “highly desirable” qualification – while experienced Project Managers routinely command six-figure salaries and up.



IBQMI® Project Managers are able to wield multiple skills, including:• Execute planning and procurement of nearly any business or engineering project.• Routinely utilize knowledge and experience that displays management competency and lends credibility to any project.• Find more career opportunities and advancement, with nuanced understanding of client and stakeholder needs.• Display a solid understanding of leading projects and fluency in using lean techniques to reduce costs and increase efficiency.• Unification of agile processes, creating an overarching common language within a standard framework.To learn more about registering for the CERTIFIED LEAN PROJECT MANAGER® program, go online.



Or follow IBQMI® on social media: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn.About IBQMI®IBQMI® is an independent, international institute that engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information and management systems.



IBQMI® provides practical guidance, benchmarks and other effective tools for all enterprises that use informational systems by defining the roles of professionals in those systems, as well as roles in security, auditing, and quality assurance.



IBQMI® is a U.S.



Government contractor, an official member of the U.S.



Chamber of Commerce, and develops global standards used by industries worldwide.



Learn more about IBQMI® training and certification programs at: www.IBQMI.org.

