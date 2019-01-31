Israeli analyst urges Baghdad to pay $100 billion for 'expelled' Jews

2019/01/31 | 09:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli analyst and journalist Edy Cohen called on the Iraqi government to pay $100 billion as a compensation for the property of Iraqi Jews who abandoned the country decades ago."Iraq, if you want peace with us, remember [to pay] $100 billion or more [as a compensation] for the property of the Jews of Iraq who you expelled; give the [money] back and then we talk" Cohen said in a post on Twitter.A number of activists tweeted back welcoming the return of Jews to Iraq, saying that the Iraqi Jews who left the country were as an essential part of the national fabric, besides being experienced and highly skilled.In the 20th century, Iraqi Jews played an important role in the early days of Iraq's independence. Between 1950–52, 120,000–130,000 of the Iraqi Jewish community (around 75%) reached Israel in Operation Ezra and Nehemiah.The religious and cultural traditions of Iraqi Jews are still kept alive today in by strong communities now established in Israel, especially in Or Yehuda, Givyatayim and Kiryat Gat.As of 2014 more than 227,900 Israelis were of Iraqi Jewish descent, according to government data. Smaller communities upholding Iraqi Jewish traditions in the Jewish Diaspora exist in Britain, Australia, Singapore, Canada and the United States.