Genel Results: $400m Impairment, but Increased Divi

2022/03/15 | 19:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "Our strategy and business model remain focused on cash generation.Prior to the invasion of Ukraine and the associated increase in the oil price, we were well positioned for our free cash flow to […]

