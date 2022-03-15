Improving Delivery of Animal Health Services in Iraq

2022/03/15 | 19:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Improving Delivery of Animal Health Services and Disease Surveillance in Iraq (Legislation Training workshop) 41 government legal advisors and veterinary representatives throughout Iraq participated in the workshop hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the title of veterinary legal legislation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, and within the activities of the […]

