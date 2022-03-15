US convoy in Iraq's Basra comes under attack

2022/03/15 | 19:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A US logistics convoy came under attack with 6 roadside bombs in the Iraqi city of Basra on early Tuesday, Sabereen News reported.

Hours later, the Iraqi sources reported that another US was attacked in the Samawa governorate.

No further details have been released so far and no groups or individuals yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq.

