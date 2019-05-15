UK Ambassador talks security, political developments with senior Kurdistan Region leaders

2019/05/15 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In his meeting with Chancellor Masrour Barzani, Ambassador Wilks “discussed in length recent regional developments [and] emphasized the need to prevent a resurgence of ISIS,” a statement on the KRSC’s website read.
“They agreed that among other measures, closer coordination between Peshmerga Forces and Iraqi Security Forces and joint checkpoints and operations in the disputed territories are important components in that effort,” it added.
Chancellor Barzani also expressed concerns about the recent developments in the disputed province of Kirkuk, urging Wilks “to help facilitate talks to reduce immediate tensions.”
Elsewhere, in a meeting with Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani, the two sides “discussed the latest developments in the region, in general, and the political and security situation in Iraq, in particular,” a statement on the KRG website said.
