NEW WORK OF ASIAN FICTION FEATURES FLASHING SWORDS, MARTIAL ARTS MAYHEM AND INESCAPABLE FATES

THE ORCHID FARMER’S SACRIFICE by Fred Yu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He was born of prophecy.



If he can’t embrace his destiny in time, his country is doomed.That’s the pulse-pounding storyline in Fred Yu’s latest Asian saga, The Orchid Farmer’s Sacrifice, the action-packed first book in The Red Crest Asian historical fantasy series.Ancient China.



Spoiled and overconfident, eighteen-year-old Mu Feng relishes life as the son of an honored general.



But when his sister is abducted and his friends slaughtered, he flees home.



He soon discovers the mystical birthmark on his body has attracted an enormous price on his head.Pursued across the Middle Kingdom, Feng finds allies in two fierce warriors and a beautiful assassin.



When he learns his ultimate enemy plans an incursion with advanced weaponry, he must call on his friends and his own budding military genius to defend his country.



His plan is desperate, and the enemy outnumbers him 25 to 1.Can Feng fulfill a duty he didn’t know he had and unite the empire against a terrifying force?PRAISE IS ALREADY POURING IN for The Orchid Farmer’s Sacrifice:“Fred Yu has created an extraordinary world that taps into ancient, powerful archetypes.



The lucky reader will journey into unexpected terrain.”—Jay Stern, producer of Rush Hour and Horrible Bosses“Yu creates an authentic martial world within his stories.



The battles and combat strategies are credible and inspiring.”—Grandmaster Doc Fai Wong, author of Shaolin Five Animals Kung Fu and Tai Chi Chuan's Internal Secrets“A searing, emotional journey of death, betrayal, triumph, and loss that grabs you by the throat on the first page and doesn’t let go.”—Dakota Banks, author of the Mortal Path series“The Orchid Farmer's Sacrifice is a riveting experience, an intense page-turner full of plot twists and intrigue.”—Kary Oberbrunner, author of Your Secret Name and The Deeper Path“Fred Yu blends fast-paced martial arts action with an array of compelling characters to create a book that will draw you in and keep you reading until you’ve unlocked all of its many secrets.”—Andrew Blackman, award-winning author of On the Holloway Road“Fred Yu brings the world of itinerant Chinese warriors to life in this tale of intrigue and adventure set in ancient China during the time of warlords and generals.



For fans of action, adventure, and martial arts like Shaw Brothers' cult classic films, this is a must read.”—Cherry Lou Sy, playwright and authorThe Orchid Farmer’s Sacrifice is available on Amazon.FRED YU writes fiction in the Asian Historical Fantasy genre.



He is a filmmaker, chef, Feng Shui practitioner, martial artist, and for over a decade was a risk manager in a global bank.



He graduated from New York University majoring in film and television.Yu’s publications in the Historical Asian Fantasy genre include The Legend of Snow Wolf and The Orchid Farmer’s Sacrifice.



He has also published a cookbook, Haute Tea Cuisine, as well as a martial arts instructional book, Yin Yang Blades.Yu is currently a full-time writer and lives in New York City.

