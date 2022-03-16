UNFPA hands over 11 Women's Centres in Duhok

2022/03/16 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNFPA hands over 11 women centres in Duhok to the Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs UNFPA and its partner Harikar Organisation handed over 11 Women Community Centres to the Directorate of Labour and Social Affairs in Duhok.The Women Community Centres were first established by UNFPA in 2013 amid the humanitarian crisis, during the […]

