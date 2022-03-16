Consultation Workshop on Iraqi Commercial Arbitration Bill

2022/03/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Consultation workshop on the Commercial Arbitration Bill and the New York Convention to implement its mechanisms paving economic growth in Iraq As Iraq acceded recently to the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, which entered into force on 9 February 2022, UNDP in partnership with the European Union (EU) […]

