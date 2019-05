London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East

2019/05/15 | 20:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-London'smarine insurance market will meet on Thursday to assess the situation in theMiddle East after attacks on ships off the United Arab Emirates earlier thisweek, a senior official said on Wednesday.OnMonday, armed drones attacked two of Saudi Aramco's oil pumping stations andforced the state producer to briefly shut its East-West pipeline. The incidentcame two days after an attack on four oil tankers - two of them owned by SaudiArabia - off Fujairah in the UAE."TheJoint War Committee will meet tomorrow to assess the situation in theGulf," said Neil Roberts, head of marine underwriting at Lloyd's Market Association(LMA), which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses inLondon's Lloyd's market."Thereis no decision yet on whether to change the listed areas of enhanced risk.There are a number of options, which include no change," he told Reuters.TheJoint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the LMA andrepresentatives from the London insurance company market, normally meets everyquarter to review areas it considers high risk for merchant vessels and proneto war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.