London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East

2019/05/15 | 20:00



London's



marine insurance market will meet on Thursday to assess the situation in the



Middle East after attacks on ships off the United Arab Emirates earlier this



week, a senior official said on Wednesday.On



Monday, armed drones attacked two of Saudi Aramco's oil pumping stations and



forced the state producer to briefly shut its East-West pipeline. The incident



came two days after an attack on four oil tankers - two of them owned by Saudi



Arabia - off Fujairah in the UAE."The



Joint War Committee will meet tomorrow to assess the situation in the



Gulf," said Neil Roberts, head of marine underwriting at Lloyd's Market Association



(LMA), which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in



London's Lloyd's market."There



is no decision yet on whether to change the listed areas of enhanced risk.



There are a number of options, which include no change," he told Reuters.The



Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the LMA and



representatives from the London insurance company market, normally meets every



quarter to review areas it considers high risk for merchant vessels and prone



to war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.



