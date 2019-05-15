عربي | كوردى


London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East

London marine insurers to meet after ship attacks in Middle East
2019/05/15 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

London's

marine insurance market will meet on Thursday to assess the situation in the

Middle East after attacks on ships off the United Arab Emirates earlier this

week, a senior official said on Wednesday.On

Monday, armed drones attacked two of Saudi Aramco's oil pumping stations and

forced the state producer to briefly shut its East-West pipeline. The incident

came two days after an attack on four oil tankers - two of them owned by Saudi

Arabia - off Fujairah in the UAE."The

Joint War Committee will meet tomorrow to assess the situation in the

Gulf," said Neil Roberts, head of marine underwriting at Lloyd's Market Association

(LMA), which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in

London's Lloyd's market."There

is no decision yet on whether to change the listed areas of enhanced risk.

There are a number of options, which include no change," he told Reuters.The

Joint War Committee, which comprises syndicate members from the LMA and

representatives from the London insurance company market, normally meets every

quarter to review areas it considers high risk for merchant vessels and prone

to war, strikes, terrorism and related perils.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW