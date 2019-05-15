In Iraq, Academics Restock Mosul’s Barren Bookshelves

2019/05/15 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- AFP reports:Watheq Mahmud is pursuing an advanced engineering degree but the textbooks he needs are often missing in his native Mosul, the Iraqi city where jihadists burned volumes and destroyed libraries.
To track down the books, he has had to travel 400 kilometres south to Baghdad, and even a further 600 kilometres to Basra.
"Everything is reversed today. Mosul used to be the hub for students and researchers from all across Iraq and the Arab world," said Mahmud, 33.
