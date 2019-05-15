عربي | كوردى


In Iraq, Academics Restock Mosul’s Barren Bookshelves

In Iraq, Academics Restock Mosul’s Barren Bookshelves
2019/05/15 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- AFP reports:Watheq Mahmud is pursuing an advanced engineering degree but the textbooks he needs are often missing in his native Mosul, the Iraqi city where jihadists burned volumes and destroyed libraries.

To track down the books, he has had to travel 400 kilometres south to Baghdad, and even a further 600 kilometres to Basra.

"Everything is reversed today. Mosul used to be the hub for students and researchers from all across Iraq and the Arab world," said Mahmud, 33.

Click here for the entire story











All Text here: Iraq Oil Report ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW