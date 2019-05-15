عربي | كوردى


Video: Abd al-Mahdi meets Erdogan in Ankara

2019/05/15 | 21:10
Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met in Ankara on Wednesday with Turkey's President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that

Abd al-Mahdi's visit was upon the direct invitation of Erdogan.“Steps to be taken for the reconstruction of Iraq and

for enhanced Turkey-Iraq cooperation, especially in the trade and energy

fields, will be discussed during the visit,” the statement read.









