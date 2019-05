Video: Abd al-Mahdi meets Erdogan in Ankara

2019/05/15 | 21:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met in Ankara on Wednesday with Turkey's PresidentRecep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday thatAbd al-Mahdi's visit was upon the direct invitation of Erdogan.“Steps to be taken for the reconstruction of Iraq andfor enhanced Turkey-Iraq cooperation, especially in the trade and energyfields, will be discussed during the visit,” the statement read.