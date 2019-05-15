Video: Abd al-Mahdi meets Erdogan in Ankara

2019/05/15 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met in Ankara on Wednesday with Turkey's President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that
Abd al-Mahdi's visit was upon the direct invitation of Erdogan.“Steps to be taken for the reconstruction of Iraq and
for enhanced Turkey-Iraq cooperation, especially in the trade and energy
fields, will be discussed during the visit,” the statement read.
Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi met in Ankara on Wednesday with Turkey's President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The Turkish presidency said in a statement on Tuesday that
Abd al-Mahdi's visit was upon the direct invitation of Erdogan.“Steps to be taken for the reconstruction of Iraq and
for enhanced Turkey-Iraq cooperation, especially in the trade and energy
fields, will be discussed during the visit,” the statement read.