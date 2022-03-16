Aspire2STEAM Supports Launch of New Emerging Leader Institute with a Scholarship Award to Gail Wiley

2022/03/17 | 07:42 - Source: Iraq News

Jessica Linder Gallo, President & CEO at Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce

Gail Wiley has a love for working with seniors--"They help me grow in ways I would not have imagined."

Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce and Waubonsee Community College have partnered to create a leadership program designed to elevate career and personal growth

This leadership program will help me to effectively communicate and learn how to be better and do better for everyone I work with.”

— Gail Wiley

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We’ve been excited about the growing focus on female empowerment and career development programs offered by the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce in recent years,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Aspire2STEAM.org.



“When I learned about their collaboration with Waubonsee Community College to create a new Emerging Leader Institute, we wanted to celebrate their life-changing program with a scholarship award to one of their female participants.”The Emerging Leader Institute (ELI) program helps prepare developing leaders to take on leadership roles and to promote involvement and inclusion.



The program focuses on essentials including basic management/leadership principles and practices, as well as core skills necessary to communicate effectively, think strategically, build positive and productive teams, deliver great service, and, ultimately, lead successfully.“The goal of this program is to help take super workers to supervisors with 24 hours of facilitated coursework,” said Jessica Linder Gallo, President & CEO of the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce.



“The content was created with the understanding that effective leaders come in a variety of forms and provides the knowledge and skills essential to professionals and emerging leaders.”Aspire2STEAM has plans to lend ongoing support to future participants in the ELI program through additional scholarship awards.



The nonprofit organization’s first ELI scholarship was awarded to Gail Wiley.“When we read Gail Wiley’s scholarship application to attend the Emerging Leader Institute, we were struck by her great compassion for others, especially seniors, and her driving desire to have the credentials and education to serve the Aurora community to the best of her abilities,” said Cheryl.



“We are honored to support her on her leadership journey.”After losing both her parents during the pandemic, Gail had to learn how to live without them in her life.



She realized that one path forward was to look inward and begin to create a new and better version of herself.



The ELI program seemed like an ideal fit for her both personally and professionally.Earlier in her career, Gail worked as a Resident Services Coordinator (RSC) through the Chicago Housing Authority and transitioned into a career in Aurora property management where she helps her company lease properties which house people with challenging backgrounds, including those struggling with drugs and mental illness.



She also helps seniors find housing that meets their needs and finds her work with them to be particularly rewarding.“There’s always something to do and a problem to solve, and sometimes the level of stress can be high,” said Gail.



“This leadership program will help me to effectively communicate and learn how to be better and do better for everyone I work with.”Over the years, Gail has earned 56 hours towards her associates degree and plans to pursue a bachelors degree through the University of Phoenix.



Throughout her career, she has set up programs for seniors to help improve the safety of their building and keep their rents low by working with agencies to reduce costs.



She also received a Gerontology certificate through Ohio State University and enjoys bringing cheer to the residents of the buildings she helps manage by decorating them for the holidays.“We were thrilled to learn that Gail received the Aspire2STEAM scholarship to pay for her course tuition and were also pleased to hear that Gail’s company has plans to work with her to bring the content learned through the Emerging Leader Institute to others at their organization,” said Jessica Linder Gallo, President & CEO at the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce.



“It’s an excellent example of the ripple effect of being a member of the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce.”The Emerging Leader Institute program consists of 24 hours of class time, which include 8 sessions held on Friday’s from 8:30 am - 11:30 am over a two-month period.



All sessions take place at Waubonsee Community College's downtown Aurora campus (18 S.



River Street, Aurora, IL 60506).About Aspire2STEAMAspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability.



We provide scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math…and they could really use a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.



These young women are doing their part, let’s help them by doing ours.Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.Donate now.



Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.About the Aurora Regional Chamber of CommerceThe Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce is the voice of and the catalyst for business success.



We unite businesses with the community to create economic prosperity while facilitating connections with community leaders.



For more than 100 years, we have served the greater Aurora region across four counties (DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will), and currently represent nearly 600 businesses.



We have earned the 5-star accreditation from the U.S.



Chamber of Commerce, an honor bestowed on only 1% of Chambers nationwide.



Learn more at aurorachamber.com.



Membership means access to information, influence, education, connections, discounts and more.



Your membership journey starts here.

Cheryl O'DonoghueAspire2STEAM+1 630-253-8861Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

