Iraq wants to buy mango, potato, vegetables

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Middle Eastern country Iraq wants to buy mango, vegetables and potato from Bangladesh.

Abdulsalam Saddam Mohisen, chargé d'affaires of Iraq embassy in Dhaka, said this in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at the secretariat in Dhaka yesterday.

Besides, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed between Bangladesh and Iraq to enhance the cooperation in the agriculture sector, Razzaque said after the meeting.

To this end, a draft will be formulated soon, he said.

Razzaque said discussions have been held on how to enhance Iraq's bilateral relations with Bangladesh further.

He said Iraq usually import agricultural products from India and Turkey.

They have expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the agricultural sector."

They (Iraq) want to take vegetables, mango and potato from Bangladesh.

"We can export potatoes," the minister said.

In the meeting, Mohisen lauded the success of agricultural development in Bangladesh, according to a press release of the ministry.