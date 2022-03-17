Iraqi Cabinet approves Electricity Supply Contract with Iran

2022/03/17 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a contract between the Ministry of Electricity and Iran's Power Generation and Distribution Company (Tavanir) for the supply of electricity.According to details released from the cabinet meeting this week, the term of the contract shall be five years, and the price is reduced from 3.4 cents […]

