Iraq Extends Suspension of Customs Duties on some goods

2022/03/17 | 17:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has extended its suspension of customs duties on basic commodities such as foodstuffs, construction materials and essential consumables from two months to three months.It has also similarly extended its suspension of the import ban on some goods, including foodstuffs, consumables, and medicines from two months to three months.The initial […]

