March 18 - ON THIS DAY: 19 years since the outbreak of the Iraq War

But it followed the resignation of Commons leader Robin Cook in protest at Prime Minister Tony Blair's backing of the US-led invasion to oust Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The former Foreign Secretary said he couldn't support a war which didn't have the backing of Nato, the EU or the United Nations Security Council.

43 years ago (1979) Ten miners were killed following an underground explosion at Golborne Colliery, Wigan, Lancashire.

A build-up of methane gas ignited, sending a fireball ripping through the 1,800ft deep tunnels.

Three men were killed in the blast and seven more died in hospital.

Seven years ago (2015) Twenty-two people, mostly tourists died, when Islamic State gunmen opened fire at the Bardo National Museum in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The attack was a precursor to the shooting rampage by terrorists in Sousse in June of that year in which 38 people died, most of them British tourists.