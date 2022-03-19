(Video)- Javaid Rehman’s Report Highlights Systemic Human Rights Violations in Iran

2022/03/19 | 14:14 - Source: Iraq News

In his report to the United Nations, Javaid Rehman, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Situation in Iran, listed numerous cases of gross human rights violations in Iran and called for an independent investigation on the 1988 massacre.

The Special Rapporteur urged the international community to call for accountability with respect to long-standing emblematic events that have been met with persistent impunity, including the November 2019 protests.

